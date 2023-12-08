CarWale
    AD

    2024 Kia Sonet engine details and specifications leaked

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    243 వ్యూస్
    2024 Kia Sonet engine details and specifications leaked
    • The Sonet facelift will be revealed on 14 December
    • To be offered in seven variants and 11 colours

    Earlier today, the brochure of the upcoming Kia Sonet facelift was leaked on the web. This document revealed all the details, including the variant lineup, colour options, variant-wise features, and technical specifications. In this article, let us take a closer look at the engine and specs.

    Under the hood, the 2024 Kia Sonet will arrive with three engines at launch. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, mated only with a five-speed manual unit, develops 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre diesel mill, tuned to generate 114bhp and 250Nm of torque, will be offered with a six-speed manual unit, six-speed iMT unit, or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Front View

    The upcoming Sonet facelift will also get the 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit, with the motor producing an output of 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The Nexon and Brezza rival will be available across 11 paints and seven variants, details of which are now live on our website.

    Image Source

    కియా సోనెట్ ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్ ఫోటో
    కియా సోనెట్ ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 లక్షలు
    అంచనా ధర
    షేర్ వయా
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     తరువాత 
    Tata Safari facelift Smart (O) variant arrives at dealership

    సంబంధిత వార్తలు

    ప్రముఖ వార్తలు

    ఇటీవలి వార్తలు

    కియా సోనెట్ ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్ గ్యాలరీ

    • images
    • videos
    • కియా సోనెట్ ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్ టెయిల్ లైట్/టెయిల్ ల్యాంప్
    10 Questions | Head of Sales and Marketing Kia Motors India Manohar Bhatt | CarWale CXO Interview
    youtube-icon
    10 Questions | Head of Sales and Marketing Kia Motors India Manohar Bhatt | CarWale CXO Interview
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా06 Jul 2020
    9364 వ్యూస్
    0 లైక్స్
    10 Questions | Head of Sales and Marketing Kia Motors India Manohar Bhatt | CarWale CXO Interview
    youtube-icon
    10 Questions | Head of Sales and Marketing Kia Motors India Manohar Bhatt | CarWale CXO Interview
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా06 Jul 2020
    9364 వ్యూస్
    0 లైక్స్

    ఫీచర్ కార్లు

    • కాంపాక్ట్ SUV
    • ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    • రాబోయేవి
    టాటా నెక్సాన్
    టాటా నెక్సాన్
    Rs. 8.10 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మారుతి సుజుకి ఫ్రాంక్స్‌
    మారుతి ఫ్రాంక్స్‌
    Rs. 7.47 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ ఎక్స్‌టర్
    హ్యుందాయ్ ఎక్స్‌టర్
    Rs. 6.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా పంచ్
    టాటా పంచ్
    Rs. 6.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మారుతి సుజుకి బ్రెజా
    మారుతి బ్రెజా
    Rs. 8.29 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మహీంద్రా xuv300
    మహీంద్రా xuv300
    Rs. 7.99 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    హ్యుందాయ్ వెన్యూ
    హ్యుందాయ్ వెన్యూ
    Rs. 7.89 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కియా సోనెట్
    కియా సోనెట్
    Rs. 7.79 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని కాంపాక్ట్ suv కార్లను చూడండి
    లంబోర్ఘిని రేవుఏల్తో
    లంబోర్ఘిని రేవుఏల్తో
    Rs. 8.89 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    6th డిస
    పోర్షే పనామెరా
    పోర్షే పనామెరా
    Rs. 1.68 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    ఇప్పుడే లాంచ్ చేసినవి
    29th నవం
    లోటస్ ఎలెటర్
    లోటస్ ఎలెటర్
    Rs. 2.55 కోట్లునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ ఏఎంజి సి 43
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ ఏఎంజి సి 43
    Rs. 98.00 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ gle
    మెర్సిడెస్-బెంజ్ gle
    Rs. 96.40 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    బిఎండబ్ల్యూ x4 ఎం40ఐ
    బిఎండబ్ల్యూ x4 ఎం40ఐ
    Rs. 96.20 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా సఫారీ
    టాటా సఫారీ
    Rs. 16.19 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    టాటా హారియర్
    టాటా హారియర్
    Rs. 15.49 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కొత్తగా లాంచ్ చేయబడిన అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    లెక్సస్ lm
    లెక్సస్ lm

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 కోట్లుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) డిసెంబర్ 2023లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    కియా సోనెట్ ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్
    కియా సోనెట్ ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    14th డిసెంబర్ 2023ఆవిష్కరించు తేదీ

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్
    హ్యుందాయ్ క్రెటా ఫేస్‌లిఫ్ట్

    Rs. 11.00 - 18.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    16th జనవరి 2024ఆవిష్కరించు తేదీ

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    కియా ka4 (కార్నివాల్)
    కియా ka4 (కార్నివాల్)

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) ఫిబ్రవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    హ్యుందాయ్ స్టార్గాజర్
    హ్యుందాయ్ స్టార్గాజర్

    Rs. 9.60 - 17.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) ఫిబ్రవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    హ్యుందాయ్ న్యూ శాంటా ఎఫ్ఈ
    హ్యుందాయ్ న్యూ శాంటా ఎఫ్ఈ

    Rs. 45.00 - 55.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) ఫిబ్రవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ
    టాటా పంచ్ ఈవీ

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) ఫిబ్రవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    నిస్సాన్ కాష్‍కాయ్
    నిస్సాన్ కాష్‍కాయ్

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 లక్షలుఅంచనా ధర

    (తాత్కాలికంగా) ఫిబ్రవరి 2024లాంచ్ అంచనా

    వాట్సాప్‍లో లాంచ్ అలర్ట్ పొందండి

    రాబోయే అన్ని కార్లను చూడండి
    AD
    • కియా-కార్లు
    • ఇతర బ్రాండ్లు
    కియా సెల్టోస్
    కియా సెల్టోస్
    Rs. 10.90 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కియా సోనెట్
    కియా సోనెట్
    Rs. 7.79 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    కియా కారెన్స్
    కియా కారెన్స్
    Rs. 10.45 లక్షలునుండి
    సగటు ఎక్స్-షోరూమ్ ధర
    నా నగరంలో ధరను చూపు
    అన్ని కియా-కార్లు

    పాపులర్ వీడియోలు

    10 Questions | Head of Sales and Marketing Kia Motors India Manohar Bhatt | CarWale CXO Interview
    youtube-icon
    10 Questions | Head of Sales and Marketing Kia Motors India Manohar Bhatt | CarWale CXO Interview
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా06 Jul 2020
    9364 వ్యూస్
    0 లైక్స్
    10 Questions | Head of Sales and Marketing Kia Motors India Manohar Bhatt | CarWale CXO Interview
    youtube-icon
    10 Questions | Head of Sales and Marketing Kia Motors India Manohar Bhatt | CarWale CXO Interview
    CarWale టీమ్ ద్వారా06 Jul 2020
    9364 వ్యూస్
    0 లైక్స్
    Mail Image
    మా న్యూస్ లెటర్ కోసం సైన్ అప్ చేయండి
    ఆటోమొబైల్ వరల్డ్ నుండి అన్ని తాజా అప్‌డేట్స్ పొందండి