    Tata Tigor offered with discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in May 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    8,725 Views
    Tata Tigor offered with discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in May 2023

    - Discounts across MT and AMT variants of Tigor

    - BS6 Phase 2 update has resulted in higher mileage for the model

    Tata Motors is offering discounts on multiple products in its lineup in May 2023. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    The MT variants of the Tata Tigor get a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Similarly, the AMT variants of the sub-four metre sedan can be availed with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

    Last month, the Tigor was among numerous other Tata cars to get a BS6 Phase 2 update. Post this update, the Tiago and Tigor benefited from a higher claimed mileage. Around the same time, the Indian brand also discontinued the dual-tone colour options for the model. 

