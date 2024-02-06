Hyundai Creta facelift achieves 51,000 units booking milestone

Prices of the Creta range from Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offered in seven variants across petrol and diesel guises

Hyundai India has reached a new milestone with its recently launched mid-size SUV, the Creta facelift. The automaker has achieved the 51,000 units booking milestone for this Kia Seltos-rival within a month of booking commencement.

Currently, the Creta is available in seven variants across petrol and diesel powertrain options. Customers can choose this five-seater SUV from six monotones and one dual-tone exterior shade. The monotone shades include Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Titan Grey. The dual-tone, on the other hand, is available in Atlas White with a black roof. The prices of the Creta facelift range from Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 20.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Hyundai offers the updated Creta in three powertrain options, including a 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed iVT, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

The rivals to the 2024 Creta include the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq.