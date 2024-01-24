Tata Tiago and Tigor AMT CNG bookings open!

Both cars will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG mill

Can be booked against a token amount of Rs. 21,000

A couple of days ago, Tata Motors teased the automatic variants of the Tigor and Tiago CNG. Now, the automaker has commenced the bookings of these twin AMT CNG variants. Potential buyers can book the Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT variants for a token amount of Rs. 21,000 by visiting their nearest Tata Motors authorised showroom or at the brand’s online portal.

While the Tiago CNG AMT will be offered in three variants, the Tigor CNG AMT, on the other hand, can be had in only two variants. Further, the car marque has added new exterior shades to the colour palette of the Tiago, Tiago NRG, and the Tigor. While the Tiago gets a new Tornado Blue shade, the Tiago NRG and the Tigor can now also be had in a Grassland Beige and a Meteor Bronze hue, respectively.

Under the hood, both these cars will get a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol-CNG engine. This motor is tuned to produce 72bhp and 95Nm of torque. Notably, both, the Tiago CNG AMT and the Tigor CNG AMT will come equipped with twin-cylinder CNG technology.