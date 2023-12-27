CarWale
    Maruti Fronx crash tests under process; headed for BNCAP test soon?

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • Fronx crash test by BNCAP could happen in the coming weeks
    • First BNCAP result was announced earlier this month

    Shortly after the first set of BNCAP crash test results were announced earlier this month, we are likely to receive the next set of results in the coming weeks. In fact, Maruti Suzuki has recently released a crash test video of the Fronx coupe-SUV.

    The crash tests of the Maruti Fronx seen in the images here were internal tests done by the carmaker, and not an official Bharat NCAP crash test. Further, two different variants are likely to be tested, with the different sets of wheels being the key giveaway.

    The Maruti Suzuki Fronx currently comes equipped with safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill-hold assist, rear parking sensors, seatbelt pre-tensioners with load-limiters, seatbelt reminder system, Isofix child seat anchorage points, and speed alert system as standard. It additionally receives a 360-degree camera, side and curtain airbags, reverse parking camera, and an auto-dimming IRVM in select variants.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Only 4 days left to avail discounts of up to Rs. 4 lakh on EVs this month!

