Hyundai Creta facelift fresh spy shots reveal new instrument cluster

Creta facelift prices in India to be revealed on 16 January

Expected to come equipped with ADAS and new turbo-petrol engine

Hyundai India continues testing the 2024 Creta ahead of its launch which will take place on 16 January. The new spy shots reveal another key feature of the updated mid-size SUV that will rival the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the Honda Elevate among others.

As seen in the spy shot here, the facelifted Hyundai Creta will get a new, fully digital, colour instrument console that is likely to be borrowed from its seven-seater sibling, the Alcazar. Further, the image also gives away the fact that the model will get a dashcam. It is expected to be the same dual dashcam unit that made its debut on the Exter and is currently being offered with multiple Hyundai models sold in India.

Previous spy shots hint that the refreshed Hyundai Creta will get a new fascia with a brand new grille, split headlamps, revised front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, new H-shaped LED taillights, and an LED light bar on the boot lid. Inside, the model is expected to gain features such as a 360-degree camera, ADAS suite, new upholstery, and a revised interior theme.

The powertrain options, including the 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and 1.5-litre diesel mill from the outgoing version, are likely to be carried over unchanged. What is expected to come as an addition though, could be the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT automatic unit.