Mahindra XUV400 to get Pro variants with more features

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the updated version of its all-electric SUV, the XUV400 in India. With the new update, the electric model will get two new variants namely, EC Pro and EL Pro. The automaker will likely introduce the updated XUV400 alongside the XUV300 facelift in early 2024.

As for the changes, the EC Pro variant will benefit from features such as a push start/stop button, keyless entry, rear USB, rear AC vents, OCPI hub integration, and two USB charging ports. On the other hand, the top-sec EL Pro variant will get cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, front fog lamp, six speakers, and a dual 10.25-inch screen for infotainment and instrument panel. Also on offer will be features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless charger, redesigned dashboard layout, shark fin antenna, and new steering wheel.

Powering the XUV400 are two battery pack options – a 34.5kWh and a 39.4kWh unit. The former is claimed to return a driving range of 375km. Meanwhile, the latter is rated to deliver a driving range of 456km on a single charge.

Upon arrival, the updated XUV400 will continue to compete against the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, and the Hyundai Kona EV.

