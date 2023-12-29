CarWale
    New car launches in India in January 2024

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New car launches in India in January 2024

    The new year is set to commence and along with it we will see a slew of new products across spectrums, be it price ranges, segments, fuel types, and so on. Let us take a closer look at the new car launches and unveilings that are set to take place in the first month of 2024.

    Kia Sonet facelift

    The Kia Sonet facelift made its global debut in the country in December 2023, and the prices of the updated sub-four-metre SUV will be announced this month. Deliveries of the rival to the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, and the Nissan Magnite are scheduled to begin on 14 January.

    In terms of updates, the 2024 Sonet gets a revised exterior design with tweaked front and rear bumpers, redesigned LED headlamps and taillights, new 16-inch alloy wheels, and an LED light bar on the boot lid. Inside, feature additions include an ADAS suite, fully digital colour instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, and rear door sunshade curtains. Further, six airbags now come as standard.

    Hyundai Creta facelift

    One of the most highly anticipated launches of the year is the Hyundai Creta facelift. Set to be revealed alongside a price announcement on 16 January, the Creta will get its first comprehensive update after the new-gen model was launched back in 2020.

    Changes to the 2024 Creta will include new front and rear bumpers, new grille, split headlamps, new dual-tone alloy wheels, fully digital colour instrument console, ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, and a dashcam. The update is also likely to bring along a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units.

    Updated Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra is working on an update for the XUV400 electric SUV, with the launch expected to take place in the coming weeks. Leaked details have revealed two new variants that will be offered, namely EC Pro and EL Pro.

    On the features front, the new XUV400 will get rear AC vents, dual 10.25-inch screens, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, revised dashboard, new steering wheel, and wireless charging. Battery packs including the 34.5 and 39.4kWh units, will be carried over unchanged.

    Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift

    The first of the multiple launches planned by the German luxury automobile manufacturer in the coming months, the Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift will be launched in India on 8 January. The nip-and-tuck update for the model could also see the introduction of a 3.0-litre petrol engine apart from the 3.0-litre diesel motor from the outgoing model.

    Changes to the exterior will be limited to tweaked front and rear bumpers, redesigned LED headlamps, glossy black inserts, and a set of new 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV will get the latest MBUX infotainment system, transparent bonnet function, three display modes, and two interior themes.

