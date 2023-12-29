Citroen car prices in India revised by up to Rs. 31,800

Price hike was confirmed earlier this month

Select Citroen C3 variant prices reduced

Earlier this month, Citroen revealed that it would increase the prices across the model range with effect from January 2024. We have now got our hands on the updated price list, wherein the costs have gone up by up to Rs. 31,800.

The Citroen eC3 receives the biggest chunk of the price hike, where all variants excluding the entry-level Live variant witness a uniform increase of Rs. 31,800. The case is similar for the C3 Aircross, too, with all variants apart from the base You 1.2 5S receiving a uniform hike of Rs 20,800.

Coming to the Citroen C3, customers purchasing any of the Shine variants from next year will have to shell out an additional Rs. 15,800 over the current prices. At the same time, all other variants have witnessed a downward price revision of Rs. 18,000. Post the change, the Citroen C3 price range will start from Rs. 5.98 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).