Tata Punch EV spied testing ahead of official launch

Likely to debut in Q1 of 2024

To be positioned above Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors will reveal the Punch EV to the world in early 2024. Ahead of its official launch, the test mule of the model has been spied on numerous occasions including all of its testing phases. Now, the pre-production version was caught during testing, thus revealing more details.

As seen in the picture, the Punch EV sports production-ready taillights which are identical to the one on the current iteration. Other visible highlights include a rear wiper with defogger, shark-fin antenna, high-mounted stop lamp, multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels, and pillar-mounted rear door handles. Other than that, the Punch EV will continue to carry the same silhouette with split LED headlamps and a revised grille design.

Then, on a closer look, the dashboard of the test car is visible featuring a large floating touchscreen infotainment system. This unit is likely to be borrowed from the recently launched Nexon EV. As for the features, we expect it to come loaded with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, new steering wheel, automatic climate control, rotary gear selector dial, wireless charger, auto-dimming IRVM, ambient lighting, and an electrically adjustable sunroof.

Coming to the battery pack and specifications, it is still unclear whether the model will make use of the Tigor EV’s or Nexon EV’s battery unit. However, we expect it to deliver a claimed range of approximately 200-300km on a full charge.

Upon arrival, the Tata Punch EV will rival the Citroen eC3 in the electric compact SUV segment in India.

Image Credits: Sarang Gotecha