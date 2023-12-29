CarWale
    Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan unveiled globally

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan unveiled globally
    • Gets a claimed range of up to 800km
    • 0-100kmph in just 2.8 seconds

    Xiaomi, a global tech manufacturer has finally unveiled its first-ever all-electric sedan, the SU7 internationally. The sedan was recently showcased at the brand’s EV Technology Launch event in Beijing, China.

    The Xiaomi SU700 will be offered in three variants, namely, SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max. As for the colour options, the sedan will get three exterior paint schemes including Aqua Blue, Mineral Gray, and Verdant Green.

    On the outside, the SU7 features a smooth silhouette with aerodynamic-focused design. Up front, it gets teardrop-style LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, blanked-off grille, and black elements around the lower grille and bumper.

    Left Side View

    Moving to the sides, the sedan flaunts its sloping roof line, up to 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with yellow-coloured brake callipers, LIDAR sensors on the fender, and flush door handles. At the rear, the profile is highlighted by a connecting LED taillights setup  with the Xiaomi logo in bold letters.

    Rear View

    Mechanically, the Xiaomi SU7 is equipped with two battery pack options – a 73.6kWh and a 101kWh battery pack unit with CTB-integrated technology. These highly efficient battery units can deliver a claimed range of up to 668km and 800km, respectively.

    As for the charging speeds, the model can be charged via the 800V hypercharge which allows the battery pack to gain up to 550km of range in just 15 minutes. The sedan can be had with a single and dual motor setup with a power output of up to 295bhp and 400Nm of torque. In this state of tune, the SU7 can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 2.78 seconds with a top speed of 265kmph.

    New car launches in India in January 2024

