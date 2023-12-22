CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift spied again; connected taillights confirmed

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai Creta facelift spied again; connected taillights confirmed
    • Expected to debut in January 2024
    • Likely to get Level 2 ADAS suite

    Hyundai India is gearing up to launch the updated version of the Creta in the country soon. The new Creta facelift will likely make its India debut on 16 January, 2024. And ahead of its official reveal, the upcoming model was recently spied on test disclosing key details regarding its rear profile.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    As seen in the image, the Hyundai Creta facelift will get the in-trend connected taillights with a revised inverted L-shaped design. Further, it will get a high-mounted stop lamp embedded in the rear spoiler. Another noticeable change is visible in the form of freshly designed dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Up front, the 2024 Creta will get redesigned fascia with new LED headlamps, revised grille, and a tweaked bumper. As for the features, the Korean mid-size SUV will likely get a host of new tech including a 360-degree surround camera, blind spot monitor, Level 2 ADAS suite, new digital instrument cluster, powered front-row seats with ventilation, dual-zone climate control, redesigned HVAC controls, and a new dashboard layout.

    In terms of powertrain, the new Hyundai Creta will likely continue with the same 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, automatic torque converter, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Hyundai Creta Facelift
    Hyundai Creta Facelift
