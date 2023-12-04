CarWale
    Hyundai India delivers 1,100 units of Ioniq 5

    Haji Chakralwale

    Hyundai India delivers 1,100 units of Ioniq 5
    • 1,100th unit delivered to Shahrukh Khan
    • Available at a starting price of Rs. 45.95 lakh

    Hyundai Motor India has achieved an important milestone by delivering the 1,100th unit of the Ioniq 5 in the country. The delivery of this unit turned out to be special for the automaker as it was handed over to Bollywood actor, Shahrukh Khan.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Front View

    The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available in a top-spec RWD version priced at Rs. 45.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It was first introduced in the country at the Auto Expo in January 2023. It comes equipped with a 72.6kWh battery pack unit sending power to a sole electric motor. The electric crossover with these specifications is tuned to produce 216bhp and 350Nm of peak torque.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Left Side View

    As for the driving range, the brand claims an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a full charge. However, in our tests, the Ioniq 5 managed to deliver a range of 442.86km which is approximately 71.2 per cent of its claimed range. Once depleted, the battery pack of the model can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC fast charger.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    Rs. 45.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
