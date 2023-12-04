CarWale
    ChargeZone introduces 360kW EV charging station

    ChargeZone introduces 360kW EV charging station
    • First one will be functional in Mumbai
    • Equipped with 180kW dual gun chargers and 360kW power cabinets

    ChargeZone has unveiled a high-capacity 360kW EV charging station. Called SuperCharging Network, the first supercharging station went operational in Mumbai in November 2023, along with another one in Vellore.

    These stations are equipped with 180kW dual gun chargers and 360kW power cabinets. It includes four guns that can deliver 60kW each at 200Amp and one gun that can deliver 500Amp (DC) current with liquid cooling. These superchargers are designed to convert alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC), supplying high-power DC voltage and current directly to EV batteries for quicker charging.

    The SuperCharging network is part of ChargeZone's plan to install over 150 superchargers throughout the country. The decision to establish the supercharger network in these two specific cities was prompted by two reasons. The first one is the high traffic volume on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway. The other one is the prime commercial complexes of BKC in Mumbai.

    These supercharger stations will also provide truck and bus fleet operators the opportunity to transition their mid-mile transportation fleet to EVs. The dedicated EV tariff line laid by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and the separate substation installed by ChargeZone in Vellore will make charging more convenient for fleet operators.

