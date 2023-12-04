Hyundai records 49,451 unit sales in November 2023

Y-o-Y sales of domestic cars grew by 3.01 per cent

Cumulative sales stood at 65,801 units

Hyundai India has rolled out the sales numbers for November 2023. The automaker sold a total of 65,801 units in the previous month. This includes domestic sales of 49,451 units and exports of 16,350 units, thus recording a Y-o-Y growth of 2.8 per cent.

In other news, Hyundai’s flagship electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5, has crossed the 1,100-unit delivery milestone in the country. Powered by a 72.6kWh battery pack, this electric vehicle gets a claimed range of up to 631km on a single charge and is available in a single, fully loaded variant.

Commenting on the November sales numbers, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai Motor India recorded cumulative sales of 65,801 units in November 2023. With encouraging customer response leading to higher retail sales during the festival season, our dealer network stock is at a very optimum level of three weeks. As Hyundai family, we are well-prepared to end a very successful CY’23 on a high and welcome CY’24 on a positive note.”