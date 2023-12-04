Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition arrives at dealership

Available with the sole 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine

Prices start at Rs. 18.31 lakh

Skoda India launched the Elegance Edition of the Kushaq and Slavia in the country on 27 November, 2023. This new special edition is based on the Topline variant and is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 18.31 lakh. Now, post its launch, the model has started arriving at dealerships across India.

On the outside, the new Kushaq Elegance Edition is finished in Deep Black exterior paint with chrome garnish on the grille and doors. Other visible highlights include the ‘Elegance’ emblem on the fenders, puddle lamps, and 17-inch Vega dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the cabin of the Elegance Edition distinguishes itself from the standard variant with the help of an ‘Elegance’ logo on the steering wheel, textile mats, aluminium pedals, and Elegance-specific cushions, neck rest pillows, and seatbelt cushions. As for the features, the new variant comes loaded with a 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, six-speaker setup with a subwoofer, wireless charger, automatic climate control, powered front seats, and an illuminated footwell area.

Mechanically, the Kushaq Elegance Edition can be had with a sole 1.5.-litre TSI petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a DSG gearbox. This motor is BS6 2.0-compliant and is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque.

