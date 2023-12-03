CarWale
    Skoda cars available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh in December 2023

    • Valid till 31 December, 2023
    • Recently launched the Elegance Editions of the Slavia and the Kushaq

    Here is some good news for buyers planning to buy a Skoda car in December 2023. The automaker is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh across its portfolio during this month. These offers are valid till 31 December, 2023 and may vary depending on the region, model, variant, colour, dealership, and other factors.

    Currently, the Slavia and the Kushaq attract the maximum discount of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh in the Skoda family. This includes a corporate discount of up to Rs. 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 40,000, and complimentary maintenance for four years or 60,000km worth Rs. 85,000. Next up is the Kodiaq SUV with discounts of up to Rs. 1.25 lakh. This includes an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 40,000, corporate discount of up to Rs. 30,000, and a four-year service package worth Rs. 55,000.

    In other news, the brand recently launched the Elegance Editions of the Slavia and the Kushaq in the country with prices starting from Rs. 17.52 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned above the top-spec Style trim, this edition features an all-new deep black exterior shade along with some cosmetic upgrades in the interior.

