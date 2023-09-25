BMW iX1 to be launched in India on 28 September

BMW India is all set to reveal the electric version of its entry-level X1 SUV, the iX1 in the country on 28 September, 2023. The model will be imported via the CBU route and will compete against the Volvo XC40 Recharge, Volvo C40 Recharge, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6 in the electric SUV segment.

In terms of design, the iX1 will get blue accents on the front and rear bumpers, door sills, and headlights. Meanwhile, the electric X1 will sport a larger kidney grille, inverted-L-shaped dual LED DRLs in the headlights, designed alloy wheels, and sleeker LED taillights.

On the inside, the iX1 will come equipped with a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, multi-zone climate control, and cruise control.

As for its battery pack, the iX1 will source power from a 64.7kWh unit sending power to a dual motor setup. These motors are tuned to produce a combined power output of 313bhp and 494Nm of peak torque. The iX1 will also come equipped with AWD as standard with an acceleration of zero to 100kmph in just 5.3 seconds.