    Tata Motors inaugurates new vehicle scrapping facility in Surat

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    376 Views
    Tata Motors inaugurates new vehicle scrapping facility in Surat
    • Recycle capacity of 15,000 cars per year
    • To scrap vehicles of all brand

    Tata Motors has inaugurated its third Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Surat, Gujarat. The facility is called ‘Re.Wi.Re’ – Recycle with Respect, and has the capacity to recycle 15,000 vehicles every year. 

    This new scrapping facility is developed and operated by Tata Motors and Shree Ambica Auto in collaboration. Meanwhile, this state-of-the-art establishment will scrap end-of-life passenger as well as commercial vehicles of all brands.

    Tata Left Front Three Quarter

    Commenting on the launch, PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors, said, “Sustainability is our driving force and serves as our compass, guiding our vision and actions. Today, I am delighted to witness the launch of the Re.Wi.Re. facility in Surat, as we make great strides on a transformative journey towards responsible end-of-life vehicle scrapping. With our globally benchmarked recycling processes, we aim to minimise waste for a brighter future. We are confident that these decentralised facilities will benefit our customers, foster economic growth, generate employment opportunities and fulfil the need for eco-friendly vehicle scrapping.”

