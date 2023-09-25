Tata Safari facelift spied again; launch soon

To get front and rear connecting light bar

To be launched in October 2023

Tata Motors is testing the facelift versions of its flagship SUV duo, Harrier and Safari across the country. The test mules of the models have been spied on numerous occasions and ahead of the launch, the three-row Safari facelift was spotted with heavy camouflage doing rounds on Indian roads.

As seen in the picture, the Safari facelift will get a Nexon EV-like LED light bar tucked underneath the bonnet with split LED headlamps. Other visible design elements include a redesigned front and rear profile, sleeker front grille, and revised LED taillight with a connecting light strip.

As for the features, with the Safari Red Dark Edition, the automaker introduced a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree surround camera, and an ADAS suite. With the facelift version on the cards, we expect the SUV to come loaded with a redesigned dashboard layout, all-digital instrument cluster with navigation system, touch-based HVAC controls, new gear selector lever, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

Under the hood, the upcoming Safari facelift will likely continue to be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine paired with a six-speed manual and an automatic unit. Meanwhile, the Indian automaker could also introduce the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

Image source: MotorOctane