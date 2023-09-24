Tata Nexon facelift, Maruti Brezza, and Kia Sonet: mileage compared

Tata Motors launched the latest iteration of the Nexon SUV in India on 14 September, 2023. The five-seater SUV starts from Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. With the update, the manufacturer has not changed the powertrain but has added two new gearbox options: a five-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit. In this article, we will compare the fuel efficiency of the Nexon facelift with some of its closest rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Kia Sonet.

New Tata Nexon facelift

The 2023 Tata Nexon can be had in two powertrain options – a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a newly-introduced seven-speed DCT gearbox. Meanwhile, the oil burner belts out 113bhp and 260Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed AMT unit. The following are the powertrain-wise ARAI-certified mileage of the new Nexon.

Engine Gearbox Fuel efficiency 1.2-litre turbo petrol Five/Six-speed manual 17.44kmpl Six-speed AMT 17.18kmpl Seven-speed DCT 17.01kmpl 1.5-litre diesel Six-speed manual 23.23kmpl Six-speed AMT 24.08kmpl

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The next on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. This SUV comes powered by a 1.5-litre gasoline engine that generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and automatic gearbox. Notable, the latter comes equipped with mild-hybrid technology hence resulting in better mileage when compared to the manual variants.

Gearbox Fuel efficiency Manual 17.38kmpl Automatic 19.80kmpl

Kia Sonet

South Korean automaker, Kia, offers its Sonet with a 1.2-litre NA petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-itre diesel engine options. The gasoline mills are offered with a five-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DCT unit. The oil burner, on the other hand, can be had with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter. The following are the engine-wise fuel efficiency of the SUV: