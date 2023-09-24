CarWale
    Tata Nexon facelift, Maruti Brezza, and Kia Sonet: mileage compared

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Tata Nexon facelift, Maruti Brezza, and Kia Sonet: mileage compared

    Tata Motors launched the latest iteration of the Nexon SUV in India on 14 September, 2023. The five-seater SUV starts from Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. With the update, the manufacturer has not changed the powertrain but has added two new gearbox options: a five-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit. In this article, we will compare the fuel efficiency of the Nexon facelift with some of its closest rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Kia Sonet

    New Tata Nexon facelift

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The 2023 Tata Nexon can be had in two powertrain options – a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 118bhp and 170Nm of torque and can be had with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and a newly-introduced seven-speed DCT gearbox. Meanwhile, the oil burner belts out 113bhp and 260Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed AMT unit. The following are the powertrain-wise ARAI-certified mileage of the new Nexon.

    EngineGearboxFuel efficiency
    1.2-litre turbo petrolFive/Six-speed manual 17.44kmpl
    Six-speed AMT17.18kmpl
    Seven-speed DCT17.01kmpl
    1.5-litre dieselSix-speed manual23.23kmpl
    Six-speed AMT24.08kmpl

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The next on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. This SUV comes powered by a 1.5-litre gasoline engine that generates 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and automatic gearbox. Notable, the latter comes equipped with mild-hybrid technology hence resulting in better mileage when compared to the manual variants.

    GearboxFuel efficiency
    Manual17.38kmpl
    Automatic19.80kmpl

    Kia Sonet

    Right Front Three Quarter

    South Korean automaker, Kia, offers its Sonet with a 1.2-litre NA petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-itre diesel engine options. The gasoline mills are offered with a five-speed manual, a six-speed iMT, and a seven-speed DCT unit. The oil burner, on the other hand, can be had with a six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter. The following are the engine-wise fuel efficiency of the SUV:

    EngineTransmission  Fuel efficiency
    1.2-litre NA petrolFive-speed manual18.4kmpl
    1.0-litre turbo-petrolSix-speed iMT18.2kmpl
    Seven-speed DCT18.3kmpl
    1.5-litre diesel Six-speed manual24.1kmpl
    Six-speed torque converter19kmpl
