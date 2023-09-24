CarWale
    Tata Nexon EV– Old vs New

    Jay Shah

    Tata Nexon EV– Old vs New

    Launched in 2020, the Nexon EV was Tata’s first and most successful attempt at entering the budget end of the EV segment. With over three years and more than three EVs in its portfolio, the automaker recently launched the Nexon EV facelift. What’s changed and new? We pit the new against its predecessor and list out the upgrades.

    Exterior and styling

    Tata Nexon EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Retaining the overall silhouette of the existing Nexon EV, Tata has completely redesigned the front and rear styling of the new Nexon EV. It features split LED headlamps for the first time and even the posterior looks stylish with connecting tail lamps. The tri-arrow pattern on the bumper is swapped for vertical struts and the design for the 16-inch wheels is new as well. 

    Furthermore, gone are the blue accents that highlighted the EV nature of the Nexon. Instead, the facelift gets only two ‘Nexon.EV’ badges on the tailgate and front doors. 

    Tata Nexon EV Front View

    Interior and features

    Tata Nexon EV Dashboard

    The talking point of the Nexon EV’s cabin is the massive 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that replaces the older seven-inch unit. Also, the semi-digital instrument cluster is replaced by a new, fully digital 10.25-inch coloured unit that also has three customisable displays. 

    Tata Nexon EV Dashboard

    With the Nexon EV facelift, Tata has also included features such as a wireless charging pad, two fast-charging Type-C ports, and three drive modes that can be accessed from the centre console. The drive dial is swapped for a conventional lever. The touch-based HVAC system along with a three-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata brand logo is new and also houses mounted controls. Additionally, the cabin of the Nexon EV can be had in three different themes depending on the variant one chooses. 

    Powertrain

    Tata Nexon EV Drive Mode Buttons/Terrain Selector

    Previously known as Prime and Max, the new Nexon EV trims are renamed as Medium Range and Long Range versions. Both are housed by the existing 30kWh and 40.5kWh battery packs that have an output of 127bhp and 143bhp, respectively. With the internals of the battery and motor tweaked, these have an increased claimed driving range of 325kilometres and 465kilometres, each. 

    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
