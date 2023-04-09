CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Verna base EX variant arrives at dealerships in India

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    15,936 Views
    Hyundai Verna base EX variant arrives at dealerships in India

    - The EX variant is priced at Rs. 10.90 lakh

    - It is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with manual gearbox

    Hyundai launched the new generation of the Verna on 21 March, 2023 in India. The sedan is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai is offering the new-gen Verna with two petrol powertrains across four variants and nine exterior colour options.

    Hyundai Verna Front View

    The deliveries of the 2023 Verna have already commenced and different variants have started to reach dealerships. Recently, the S variant was spotted at a showroom and now the base-spec EX variant was seen at a dealership.

    Hyundai Verna Front Door Handle

    In terms of exterior, the entry-level variant of the Verna misses out on the LED light bar at the front and rear. It features an all-halogen light setup though. Then, the 16-inch steel wheels and fender-mounted turn indicators set it apart from the higher variants. 

    Hyundai Verna Dashboard

    On the inside, the base-spec EX variant comes equipped with a black and beige cabin theme, height adjustable driver seat, fabric seat upholstery, analogue instrument cluster with a small MID screen, manual AC, rear armrest, and a two-spoke steering wheel. Notably, the EX variant of the Verna completely misses out on an infotainment unit.

    Hyundai Verna Rear View

    As for the safety features, Verna’s EX variant is loaded with six airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, manual IRVM, automatic headlamps, speed-sensing door lock, and more.

    Hyundai Verna Engine Shot

    Under the hood, this variant is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine produces 113bhp and 144Nm of peak torque. 

    Image source

    Hyundai Verna Image
    Hyundai Verna
    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Weekly news round-up: Hyundai’s new SUV, BS6 Phase 2 norms, and MG’s new EV
     Next 
    Discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on Hyundai cars in India in April 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Verna Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi A4

    Audi A4

    ₹ 43.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 59.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Volkswagen ID.4

    ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.72 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Verna Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 12.93 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 13.66 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 12.78 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 13.00 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 13.50 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 12.09 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 13.30 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 12.74 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 12.07 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Verna base EX variant arrives at dealerships in India