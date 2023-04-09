Hyundai Verna base EX variant arrives at dealerships in India

- The EX variant is priced at Rs. 10.90 lakh

- It is powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine with manual gearbox

Hyundai launched the new generation of the Verna on 21 March, 2023 in India. The sedan is available at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai is offering the new-gen Verna with two petrol powertrains across four variants and nine exterior colour options.

The deliveries of the 2023 Verna have already commenced and different variants have started to reach dealerships. Recently, the S variant was spotted at a showroom and now the base-spec EX variant was seen at a dealership.

In terms of exterior, the entry-level variant of the Verna misses out on the LED light bar at the front and rear. It features an all-halogen light setup though. Then, the 16-inch steel wheels and fender-mounted turn indicators set it apart from the higher variants.

On the inside, the base-spec EX variant comes equipped with a black and beige cabin theme, height adjustable driver seat, fabric seat upholstery, analogue instrument cluster with a small MID screen, manual AC, rear armrest, and a two-spoke steering wheel. Notably, the EX variant of the Verna completely misses out on an infotainment unit.

As for the safety features, Verna’s EX variant is loaded with six airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, manual IRVM, automatic headlamps, speed-sensing door lock, and more.

Under the hood, this variant is offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine produces 113bhp and 144Nm of peak torque.

