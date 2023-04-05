CarWale
    2023 Kia EV6 bookings to re-open soon

    Jay Shah

    2023 Kia EV6 bookings to re-open soon

    - Prices to remain unchanged

    - Rivals Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Kia is all set to import the second batch of the EV6 crossover in India. The brand has already delivered 432 units and will re-open the bookings for the 2023 version soon. Notably, the automaker has also expanded its dealer network to 60 showrooms across 44 cities. 

    The Kia EV6 is equipped with an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, two 12.3-inch screens, eight airbags, a powered driver seat, a heads-up display, and an electric tailgate. 

    This EV can be had in RWD and AWD variants, both of which are powered by the same 77.4kWh battery pack. The former puts out 226bhp while the latter churns out a potent 321bhp. The claimed mileage of the EV6 is 708 kilometres and we have also driven the EV on the Buddh International Circuit. 

    The Kia EV6 is a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge, and BYD Atto 3

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2023 Kia EV6:

    Kia EV6 GT Line: Rs. 60.95 lakh

    Kia EV6 GT Line AWD: Rs. 65.95 lakh

    Kia EV6
    ₹ 60.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Kia EV6 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 64.46 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 64.24 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 64.49 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 64.46 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 64.45 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 68.11 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 64.22 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 65.67 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 64.39 Lakh

