BYD sells 281 EVs in India in March 2023

BYD India has registered a total sale of 281 units of EVs in India in March 2023. Last year in the same month, BYD sold just 18 units. However, back then, only its E6 was on sale in India, as the Atto 3 was launched later in November 2022. On a Y-o-Y basis, BYD registered 1,066 unit sales for FY2023, whereas for FY2022 the number stood at 40 units.

At present, the automaker has two all-electric vehicles on sale, which are E6 and Atto 3, and it is planning to introduce its third product, Seal, soon in India.

Recently, BYD announced that it has delivered 700 units of the Atto 3 across the country. The electric crossover is propelled by an electric motor which sources power from a 60.48kWh battery pack. This motor delivers a power output of 201bhp and 310Nm of torque, with a claimed range of 521km on a full charge.

The Chinese carmaker is spreading its network on Indian soil and currently has over 24 touchpoints across 21 cities. Moreover, the brand aims to expand this number to 53 outlets by the end of this year.