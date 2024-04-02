CarWale
    Toyota Taisor to be unveiled in India tomorrow

    Ninad Ambre

    Toyota Taisor to be unveiled in India tomorrow
    • It is the rebadged version of the Fronx
    • Carmaker’s new entry-level crossover

    Toyota will unveil the Taisor in India tomorrow. The teasers of this sub-four metre vehicle were recently released hinting at its new features. It’s based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and will carry over similar features and equipment. We expect it to be launched in a couple of months.

    Toyota Taisor exterior

    Since the upcoming Taisor will be based on the Fronx, we can expect the same dimensions and body proportions. However, the teaser shows exterior changes that are in line with Toyota's design language. This includes a front grille, new LED DRLs, Toyota badging, and tweaked bumpers. The Taisor could ride on a new set of alloy wheels with a different pattern to bring in more differentiation.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Rear Badge

    Toyota Taisor interior

    The teaser doesn't reveal any of the changes inside. Nevertheless, the logo on the steering wheel will be changed. Otherwise, the layout, dashboard design, and features list will be similar to the Fronx. Further, it will get a touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Toyota might opt for different colours for the upholstery along with Taisor-badged floor mats.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)

    Toyota Taisor engine and gearbox details

    The Toyota Taisor is expected to offer the same powertrain options as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This includes a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. We can also expect it to get the turbo-petrol, which gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol mill producing 99bhp and 148Nm of torque. The transmission options are likely to include a five-speed manual, five-speed AMT, and a six-speed torque converter automatic.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Grille

    Toyota Taisor price and competition

    The Taisor could be priced between Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 13 lakh, ex-showroom. This Fronx-based entry-level vehicle will then compete with compact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Car Roof
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Image
