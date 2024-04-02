Toyota Taisor to be unveiled in India tomorrow

It is the rebadged version of the Fronx

Carmaker’s new entry-level crossover

Toyota will unveil the Taisor in India tomorrow. The teasers of this sub-four metre vehicle were recently released hinting at its new features. It’s based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and will carry over similar features and equipment. We expect it to be launched in a couple of months.

Toyota Taisor exterior

Since the upcoming Taisor will be based on the Fronx, we can expect the same dimensions and body proportions. However, the teaser shows exterior changes that are in line with Toyota's design language. This includes a front grille, new LED DRLs, Toyota badging, and tweaked bumpers. The Taisor could ride on a new set of alloy wheels with a different pattern to bring in more differentiation.

Toyota Taisor interior

The teaser doesn't reveal any of the changes inside. Nevertheless, the logo on the steering wheel will be changed. Otherwise, the layout, dashboard design, and features list will be similar to the Fronx. Further, it will get a touchscreen infotainment system and a semi-digital instrument cluster. Toyota might opt for different colours for the upholstery along with Taisor-badged floor mats.

Toyota Taisor engine and gearbox details

The Toyota Taisor is expected to offer the same powertrain options as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This includes a 1.2-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 89bhp and 113Nm of torque. We can also expect it to get the turbo-petrol, which gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol mill producing 99bhp and 148Nm of torque. The transmission options are likely to include a five-speed manual, five-speed AMT, and a six-speed torque converter automatic.

Toyota Taisor price and competition

The Taisor could be priced between Rs. 8 lakh to Rs. 13 lakh, ex-showroom. This Fronx-based entry-level vehicle will then compete with compact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Renault Kiger, and the Nissan Magnite.