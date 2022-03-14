Jeep Compass Trailhawk driven — Now in pictures

The newly-launched Jeep Compass Trailhawk has garnered a lot of attention lately. Especially, for being the first SUV to cross the Great Indian Desert in 72 hours. It didn't traverse the tarmac even once and this feat speaks so much about the off-road capabilities of the car. We have, however, driven it both off the road and even on the tarmac. Here's a picture gallery from our first drive impressions.

This 2022 Compass Trailhawk comes equipped with LED projector headlamps with LED cornering fog lamps and a new grey coloured seven-slot grille. There's even a decal on its hood.

Also, its bumpers are different from the standard version to offer better approach and departure angles. Then, the SUV rides on 17-inch Trailhawk alloy wheels.

Inside, the Trailhawk boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Uconnect and a nine-speaker audio system. Thus, all your entertainment, navigation, and convenience needs are taken care of.

Other noteworthy features include a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, and four terrain modes — Sand, Mud, Snow, and Rock. The latter is exclusive for this 4x4 version.

The carmaker has also equipped this off-roader with hill descent control, Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), and a raised suspension, offering a wading depth of 19-inches.

Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, this unit churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. It comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and of course, a four-wheel-drive system.