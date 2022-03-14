CarWale
    Jeep Compass Trailhawk driven — Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Jeep Compass Trailhawk driven — Now in pictures

    The newly-launched Jeep Compass Trailhawk has garnered a lot of attention lately. Especially, for being the first SUV to cross the Great Indian Desert in 72 hours. It didn't traverse the tarmac even once and this feat speaks so much about the off-road capabilities of the car. We have, however, driven it both off the road and even on the tarmac. Here's a picture gallery from our first drive impressions.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    This 2022 Compass Trailhawk comes equipped with LED projector headlamps with LED cornering fog lamps and a new grey coloured seven-slot grille. There's even a decal on its hood.

    Wheel

    Also, its bumpers are different from the standard version to offer better approach and departure angles. Then, the SUV rides on 17-inch Trailhawk alloy wheels.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the Trailhawk boasts a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Uconnect and a nine-speaker audio system. Thus, all your entertainment, navigation, and convenience needs are taken care of.

    Dashboard

    Other noteworthy features include a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, and four terrain modes — Sand, Mud, Snow, and Rock. The latter is exclusive for this 4x4 version.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The carmaker has also equipped this off-roader with hill descent control, Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), and a raised suspension, offering a wading depth of 19-inches.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, this unit churns out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. It comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and of course, a four-wheel-drive system.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 21.16 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 22.35 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.67 Lakh
    Pune₹ 21.23 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 21.22 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 19.99 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 22.02 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.88 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.60 Lakh

