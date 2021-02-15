Renault Kiger launched: Why should you buy?

Renault India launched the Kiger compact SUV in India today at an introductory price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available across two engines, four variants, and six colours to choose from. However, the Kiger has entered a cut-throat segment where buyers can select from atleast six to seven different models; the latest one being its own cousin, the Nissan Magnite. So, why should you buy the Kiger from the sea of SUVs? We try and answer it below.

What’s good about it?

The Kiger like its cousin, Magnite is priced strategically from Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, it is available with a choice of two petrol engines and three gearbox options. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine can be had with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit while the 1.0-litre Turbo petrol motor is paired to a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. The top-spec offers features such as ambient lighting, wireless charging, digital instrument cluster, and LED exterior lighting.

What’s not so good?

While the buyers can select from two petrol engines, the Kiger misses out on a diesel powertrain which is available in most of its competitors. Also, most of the fancy features are limited only to the top-spec RXZ trims. Although it has a complete new exterior design, the front fascia bears resemblance to its smaller sibling – Kwid.

Best variant to buy?

Those on a tight budget can opt for the RXL trim which comes in 1.0-litre NA engine with manual and AMT transmission. However, the Turbo engine can only be had with a manual gearbox. Meanwhile, purchasing the top-spec RXZ makes for a good buy as the ex-showroom price of the trim is well below Rs 10 lakh price bracket. It is noteworthy that the base RXE trim is available only with the 1.0-litre manual engine.

Specification

1.0-litre Energy – 70bhp and 96Nm of torque with five-speed manual transmission and five-speed AMT gearbox.

1.0-litre Turbo – 97bhp and

160Nm of torque at 2,800-3,600rpm (manual transmission)

152Nm of torque at 2,200-4,400rpm (CVT transmission)

Five-speed manual and CVT option

Did you know?

The ex-showroom prices are introductory and will be available only for a limited period of time. Also, Kiger is a global product for Renault and India is the first country in which its launched.