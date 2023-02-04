CarWale

    Tata looking to ramp up Tiago EV production to lower waiting period

    Jay Shah

    Tata looking to ramp up Tiago EV production to lower waiting period

    - 2,000 units of Tiago EV delivered

    - Over 20,000 orders received 

    A few months back, Tata Motors launched the Tiago EV at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh lakh (ex-showroom). And within one month, Tata Motors garnered over 20,000 bookings. With the deliveries of this Tata EV underway, the automaker is now looking to ramp up production of the EV to reduce the waiting period. 

    Tata Tiago EV Gear Selector Dial

    Interestingly, Tata has only commenced with the delivery of the long range version of the Tiago EV which houses a 24kWh battery pack placed on the floor. The medium range, 19.2kWh trim will be dispatched to customers soon. Buyers can choose from XE, XT, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Tech Lux variants across five colour options. The charging options include a 15A plug-point, a 3.3kW AC wall box charger, and a 7.2kW AC fast charger. 

    Last month, Tata Motors completed the acquisition of Ford India’s manufacturing plant at Sanand through its EV arm, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited. Further, all land and buildings including the machinery and equipment have been acquired and will soon be restored. We expect an increase in the brand’s manufacturing capacity resulting in lower waiting periods for Tata’s electric vehicles.

