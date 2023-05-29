Maruti Baleno gets 3-point seat belts for all passengers as standard

- Update to be rolled out officially in the coming months

- Will also get an adjustable headrest for the rear middle passenger

With the rising need for three-point seatbelts for rear occupants, car manufacturers have started to roll out updates for their models. Now, as per a leaked document, the Baleno will soon get a three-point seatbelt for the middle passenger in the rear row. Along with this, the middle seat will also get an adjustable headrest and a reminder to wear the seatbelt.

While the Baleno will be the first model to get this update, we also expect other Maruti cars to be fitted with this extra seatbelt in the coming months. Meanwhile, the Baleno was recently updated with an ESP feature as standard across all variants.

Maruti Baleno engine specifications

The premium hatchback is powered by a BS6 2-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT gearboxes. The mills puts out 89bhp and 113Nm of torque and can also be had in a CNG variant.

Maruti Baleno prices and variants

Maruti offers the Baleno in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and ALpha variants. The Sigma trims has a starting price of Rs. 6.61 lakh, whereas the top-spec Alpha variants costs Rs. 9.88lakh, both prices, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the Baleno CNG is available in Deltaand Zeta variants that are priced at Rs 8.35 lakh and Rs. 9.28 lakh, ex-showroom.

As for other carmakers, Hyundai India has voluntarily added three-point seatbelts with reminders for all passengers across its lineup. Moreover, the automaker has made four airbags standard for all its models.