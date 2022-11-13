Tata Nexon EV Max vs MG ZS EV — Real-World Performance and Range

Performance and range

The Nexon Max gets a bigger 40.5kWh battery pack as against the 30.2kWh seen in the standard Nexon EV. Here, the power and torque figures are higher at 141bhp and 250Nm, which is up from the regular power output of 127bhp and 245Nm. The difference is quite apparent in the way it moves ahead in any mode. Now, there are three driving modes — Eco, City, and Sport. In the Eco mode, you can see the lethargic response as compared to the instantaneous throttle response in Sport mode. City mode is the default mode and still responds well to throttle inputs.

Besides, the Nexon Max gets three levels of regen settings but actually, they call it four levels, with the fourth one being the option to switch the regen off completely. These settings are quite nice, provide differentiation, and are moderate in terms of one-pedal driving. All of this is in a bid to recharge the battery pack while braking or cruising. In the normal 'city' driving mode, we achieved 308km on a full charge.

Now, whether this SUV is driven within the city or out on the highway, sprinting it ahead is always fun. The claimed figures of 0-100kmph sprint stand at 8.9 seconds. We also tested it on our V-Box and achieved 9.43 seconds. Even the roll-on figures are impressive with 20-80kmph in 5.69 seconds and 40-100kmph in 6.81 seconds.

The MG ZS, on the other hand, geTata Nexon EV Max Left Front Three Quarterts a slightly longer driving range, thanks to its larger 50.3kW battery pack. Also, the power output is higher at 174bhp and 280Nm of torque. So, when it comes to its performance, 100kmph from a standstill was achieved in just 7.87 seconds. Even the roll-on figures are very quick with the 20-80kmph sprint achieved in 4.77 seconds and the 40-100kmph run in 5.83 seconds. The throttle response is good in any mode but feels evidently quicker in the sport mode. Even this one gets three regen modes but doesn't allow the car to come to a quick halt upon releasing the gas pedal on the highest regen.

Now for testing the range, we follTata Nexon EV Max Instrument Clusterowed Carwale's testing cycle and drove it around the same circuit we usually do in actual driving conditions. In the Nexon EV Max, the default driving mode is City and regen 1, and air-con controls are set to standard with the music system on. We drove it in the city and the highway till the complete charge was depleted. Following this cycle, we achieved a range of 308km, which is close to what was expected practically. It should only get better in the Eco mode but still, it will struggle to get to the claimed range of 437km. The MG ZS EV, with a claimed 461km range might raise hopes. And indeed, in our real-world tests, it achieved a range of 341km, which, in fact, is good enough for a return trip between Mumbai-Pune.