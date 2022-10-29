Volkswagen Taigun AT vs Kia Sonet T AT — Powertrains compared

Performance

Speaking of speed, both these SUVs turned out to be quite competitive against each other. And it's not surprising as both produce similar power outputs. When it comes to flat-out acceleration, both are fairly quick and there’s little to split between the two for times. The Taigun's 0-100kmph sprint timing at 11.53 seconds is a tiny bit faster than the Sonet's 11.78 seconds. Here the Sonet is slightly slower due to the conservative DCT which doesn’t allow a quick getaway from a standstill. And then, the roll-on figures that are a good measure for drivability hint the same. However, thanks to the stronger mid-range and being lighter, the Sonet's 20-80kmph run in 7.39 seconds and 40-100kmph in 9.14 seconds are slightly faster than the Taigun's 8.25 seconds and 10.01 seconds, respectively. Given the meagre difference in figures, it doesn't feel much different here and both feel quite lively.

The Sonet Turbo's seven-speed dual-clutch automatic doesn't show any delay, while the Taigun's six-speed torque converter feels faster and smoother, if not as quick as a DSG. Furthermore, the Kia gets drive and traction modes with Sport making the throttle response sharp, but still not snappy. Comparatively, the DCT doesn’t feel as smooth naturally, especially when you are constantly going on and off the throttle in traffic. But it’s not bad at all. On the other hand, the VW’s torque converter is considerably smoother in such stop-and-go situations.