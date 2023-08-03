Jeep Meridian prices in India increased by up to Rs. 3.14 lakh

- Meridian and Compass prices hiked in India

- Select Meridian variants were recently discontinued

Jeep price hike for select models

Jeep India has increased the prices of the Compass and the Meridian SUVs in India. While the Compass witnesses a revision of up to Rs. 43,000, the Meridian has become dearer by up to Rs. 3.14 lakh.

Meridian price increase

The X variant of the Jeep Meridian gets the lowest price hike of Rs. 42,000, followed by the entry-level Limited (O) 4x2 MT, with an increase of Rs. 45,000. The Limited (O) 4x2 AT and Limited Plus 4x2 AT have now become dearer by Rs. 47,000 and Rs. 48,000, respectively. Then, the top-end Limited (O) 4x4 AT and Limited Plus 4x4 AT receive a uniform hike of Rs. 51,000. Meanwhile, the Meridian Upland edition witnesses a revision of Rs. 3.14 lakh.

Jeep India latest updates

Jeep recently introduced the Adventure Assured Program across the country. The package, in collaboration with ALD Automotive, includes assured buyback, extended warranty, annual maintenance, roadside assistance, and insurance for the first year on the Jeep Compass and the Jeep Meridian. The carmaker also discontinued select variants of the Meridian.