    Maruti Suzuki Alto surpasses 45 lakh customer milestone

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,538 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Alto surpasses 45 lakh customer milestone

    - Alto was first introduced in 2000

    - It is currently offered with petrol and CNG powertrains

    Launched back in 2000, the Maruti Suzuki Alto nameplate has achieved a new feat in India in 2023. The hatchback became the brand’s longest-running model by surpassing the 45 lakh customer milestone in the country over a period of two decades. It is currently available with petrol and CNG powertrains across four variants at a starting price of Rs. 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Alto nameplate history in India

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Looking back, the Alto was first launched in 2000 followed by the first-gen Alto K10 series in 2010. By 2016, the Alto nameplate completed 30 lakh sales and in eight years of this, an additional 15 lakh customers brought the hatchback to their homes.

    Powertrain options of the Alto K10 in 2023

    At present, the Alto K10, in its third-generation avatar, is offered with a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The hatchback is also offered with a factory-fitted CNG option in the VXi variant at a price tag of Rs. 5.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Official statement on the achievement

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking on the achievement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Over the past two decades, brand Alto has established a strong emotional connect with our customers. We are extremely proud of Alto’s incredible journey. Achieving the 45 lakh customer milestone is a testimony to the unwavering support and trust that our customers have placed in us. It’s a milestone which no other car brand has been able to achieve to date.” 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    Rs. 3.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
