MG Comet Gamer Edition launched in India

Available across all three variants of the MG Comet

A premium of Rs. 65000 over the standard price

Gamer Edition launched

MG has launched a special gamer edition of the Comet and has priced it at a premium of Rs.65000 over the cost of each of the three variants of the MG Comet. Designed and conceptualised in collaboration with one of India’s top gamer’s Naman Mathur a.k.a Mortal, it gets special accents on the wheel and door as well as stickers on the B-pillar. Inside, the stock interiors have been given a boost in the form of neon lights in the cabin and key in addition to special textured materials on the latter.

MG Comet variants and features

The MG Comet was launched in India on 4 May with an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh. It is available in three variants- Pace, Play and Push. Features on the top-spec model include touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, power mirrors and windows and a digital instrument cluster. We have extensively tested the Comet and you can check out our video at the bottom of this story.

MG Comet specifications and features

The MG Comet is powered by a 17.3kWH battery pack and an electric motor producing 41bhp/76Nm. The range stands at 230km claimed and 191km after conducting the CarWale real-world range test. It is a rival for the Tata Tiago EV as well as the Citroen eC3.