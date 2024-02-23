CarWale
    Hyundai Creta N Line India launch on 11 March

    Read in हिंदी|తెలుగు|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    27,236 Views
    - To be powered by 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine

    - Official bookings to open soon

    Hyundai India has announced that the powerful and sportier version of the Creta, the N Line will be launched on 11 March. The bookings are expected to open soon whereas the deliveries are expected to begin in the weeks following the official launch.

    Creta N Line engine details

    The Creta N Line will be powered by a 158bhp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The same engine is available with the standard Creta. However, alongside the DCT unit, the N Line will also be available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

    Creta N Line: Exterior highlights

    Like all other N Line models, the Creta N Line will boast a new front grille, sporty front and rear bumpers, a pronounced roof spoiler, bigger 18-inch wheels, and the signature Thunder Blue exterior paint. Hyundai will also retune the suspension and fit the N Line with dual-tip exhaust pipes.

    Creta N Line: Interior upgrades

    Inside, it will get a fully black interior theme with ‘N Line’ specific elements such as a three-spoke steering wheel, N Line inscribed gear lever, red accents on the dashboard and the leather upholstery.

    The Creta N Line will most likely be launched in N8 and N10 variants with prices starting at Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Creta N Line Image
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Popular Videos

