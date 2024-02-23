Hyundai Creta N Line India launch on 11 March

- To be powered by 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine

- Official bookings to open soon

Hyundai India has announced that the powerful and sportier version of the Creta, the N Line will be launched on 11 March. The bookings are expected to open soon whereas the deliveries are expected to begin in the weeks following the official launch.

Creta N Line engine details

The Creta N Line will be powered by a 158bhp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The same engine is available with the standard Creta. However, alongside the DCT unit, the N Line will also be available with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Creta N Line: Exterior highlights

Like all other N Line models, the Creta N Line will boast a new front grille, sporty front and rear bumpers, a pronounced roof spoiler, bigger 18-inch wheels, and the signature Thunder Blue exterior paint. Hyundai will also retune the suspension and fit the N Line with dual-tip exhaust pipes.

Creta N Line: Interior upgrades

Inside, it will get a fully black interior theme with ‘N Line’ specific elements such as a three-spoke steering wheel, N Line inscribed gear lever, red accents on the dashboard and the leather upholstery.

The Creta N Line will most likely be launched in N8 and N10 variants with prices starting at Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom).