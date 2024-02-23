Kia recalls over 4,300 units of the Seltos in India

Recalled models were manufactured between 28 February to 13 July, 2023

Models with 1.5-litre NA petrol with CVT transmission affected

Kia India has issued a voluntary recall for its Seltos SUV in the country. The Korean automaker is calling back 4,358 units of the 1.5-litre NA petrol Seltos with CVT transmission manufactured between 28 February to 13 July, 2023. The reason for this recall is to fix a potential error in the electronic oil pump controller which might impact the performance of the SUV in the specified transmission variant.

The automaker will reach out to the concerned owners of the Seltos and replace the affected part free of cost. Currently, this Hyundai Creta-rival can be broadly had in seven variants, namely HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, GTX Plus, and X-Line across petrol and diesel powertrain options. The prices of this five-seater start from Rs. 10.90 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 20.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

In other news, the facelifted Seltos recently surpassed the one lakh booking milestone in the country. Launched back in July 2023, the SUV registers average monthly bookings of 13,500 units, out of which 80 per cent of the buyers opt for the top-spec variants.