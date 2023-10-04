CarWale
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition revealed

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition revealed
    • To be offered in three variants 
    • Showcased alongside the Magnite AMT

    A few weeks ago, Nissan India teased the Magnite Kuro Special Edition in the country. Now, the brand has officially unveiled the special edition of the crossover alongside a new AMT gearbox. Interested customers can book the car for a token amount of Rs. 11,000, with deliveries slated to begin soon after its launch later this month.   

    Nissan Magnite Left Front Three Quarter

    The Magnite Kuro Edition features a black theme both outside as well as inside. Up front, the crossover gets a completely blacked-out front grille along with red brake callipers. Moreover, the skid plate, roof rails, alloys, and headlamps are finished in black. It also gets a ‘Kuro’ badge on the front fender.

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    Moving on to the interior, it gets an all-black finish on the dashboard, interior accents, door trim inserts, and floor mats. On the equipment front, it comes loaded with features like a 360-degree camera, wireless charger, wider IRVMs, and centre console armrest with rear AC vents. 

    Nissan Magnite Front Fender

    Under the hood, the Kuro Edition will be offered in two powertrain options — a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 71bhp and 96Nm of torque and comes coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. The latter, on the other hand, belts out 99bhp and 152Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit. 

    Nissan Magnite
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    What's new in the Honda Amaze Elite Edition?

