Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition revealed

A few weeks ago, Nissan India teased the Magnite Kuro Special Edition in the country. Now, the brand has officially unveiled the special edition of the crossover alongside a new AMT gearbox. Interested customers can book the car for a token amount of Rs. 11,000, with deliveries slated to begin soon after its launch later this month.

The Magnite Kuro Edition features a black theme both outside as well as inside. Up front, the crossover gets a completely blacked-out front grille along with red brake callipers. Moreover, the skid plate, roof rails, alloys, and headlamps are finished in black. It also gets a ‘Kuro’ badge on the front fender.

Moving on to the interior, it gets an all-black finish on the dashboard, interior accents, door trim inserts, and floor mats. On the equipment front, it comes loaded with features like a 360-degree camera, wireless charger, wider IRVMs, and centre console armrest with rear AC vents.

Under the hood, the Kuro Edition will be offered in two powertrain options — a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is tuned to produce 71bhp and 96Nm of torque and comes coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. The latter, on the other hand, belts out 99bhp and 152Nm of torque and comes paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT unit.