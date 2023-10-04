CarWale
    AD

    What's new in the Honda Amaze Elite Edition?

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    857 Views
    What's new in the Honda Amaze Elite Edition?
    • Launched alongside the City Elegant Edition
    • Available in manual and automatic versions

    Honda Cars India launched a special ‘Elite Edition’ of the Amaze sedan in the country on 3 October, 2023. With this new limited-run version, the Amaze benefits from additional features and exterior changes. In this article, we will look at all the new upgrades available with the Honda Amaze Elite Edition.

    Variants and powertrain options

    Honda Amaze Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    The Elite Edition of the Amaze is based on the VX variant and it comes equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. This BS6 Phase 2-updated engine is tuned to produce 89bhp and 110Nm of peak torque.

    Exterior highlights

    Honda Amaze Rear Spoiler

    The Honda Amaze Elite Edition gets some visible changes on its exterior including an Elite Edition badge, boot spoiler with built-in LED, front fender garnish, and anti-fog film on ORVMs. 

    Honda Amaze Outer Rear View Mirror ORVM Controls

    Interior and features

    Honda Amaze Front Row Seats

    With the new Elite Edition, the Amaze now boast of features such as TPMS, front armrest with a sliding function, tyre inflator, and Elite Edition-specific seat covers and illuminated scuff plates.

    Honda Amaze Front Scuff Plates

    Prices, availability, and offers

    Honda Amaze Rear Badge

    The special edition of the Amaze is available with two gearbox options– manual and automatic (CVT) priced at Rs. 9.04 lakh and Rs. 9.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the Amaze Elite Edition at any Honda-authorised dealerships across the country or via the brand’s online sale platform. Moreover, under the ‘Great Honda Fest’, customers can avail of special festive offers on other variants of the Honda Amaze.

    Honda Amaze Image
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volkswagen Virtus prices hiked in October 2023

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda Amaze Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3894 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    7046 Views
    19 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire
    Maruti Dzire
    Rs. 6.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Aura
    Hyundai Aura
    Rs. 6.33 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor
    Tata Tigor
    Rs. 6.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV
    Tata Tigor EV
    Rs. 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact Sedan Cars
    Aston Martin DB12
    Aston Martin DB12
    Rs. 4.59 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th SEP
    BMW iX1
    BMW iX1
    Rs. 66.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th SEP
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Hyundai i20 N Line
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd SEP
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Citroen C3 Aircross
    Rs. 9.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th SEP
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
    Rs. 1.39 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th SEP
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.10 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Tata Nexon EV
    Tata Nexon EV
    Rs. 14.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    14th SEP
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM

    Rs. 1.50 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Harrier Facelift
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Rs. 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Safari Facelift
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Rs. 16.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Oct 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV

    Rs. 9.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Nov 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Kia Sonet Facelift

    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.04 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda Amaze
    Honda Amaze
    Rs. 7.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City
    Honda City
    Rs. 11.67 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda Amaze Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.37 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.62 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.07 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.37 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.42 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 7.90 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.20 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.28 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 7.96 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team23 May 2019
    3894 Views
    18 Likes
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Honda Civic 2018 Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    By CarWale Team11 Feb 2018
    7046 Views
    19 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • What's new in the Honda Amaze Elite Edition?