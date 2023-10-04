What's new in the Honda Amaze Elite Edition?

Launched alongside the City Elegant Edition

Available in manual and automatic versions

Honda Cars India launched a special ‘Elite Edition’ of the Amaze sedan in the country on 3 October, 2023. With this new limited-run version, the Amaze benefits from additional features and exterior changes. In this article, we will look at all the new upgrades available with the Honda Amaze Elite Edition.

Variants and powertrain options

The Elite Edition of the Amaze is based on the VX variant and it comes equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. This BS6 Phase 2-updated engine is tuned to produce 89bhp and 110Nm of peak torque.

Exterior highlights

The Honda Amaze Elite Edition gets some visible changes on its exterior including an Elite Edition badge, boot spoiler with built-in LED, front fender garnish, and anti-fog film on ORVMs.

Interior and features

With the new Elite Edition, the Amaze now boast of features such as TPMS, front armrest with a sliding function, tyre inflator, and Elite Edition-specific seat covers and illuminated scuff plates.

Prices, availability, and offers

The special edition of the Amaze is available with two gearbox options– manual and automatic (CVT) priced at Rs. 9.04 lakh and Rs. 9.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can book the Amaze Elite Edition at any Honda-authorised dealerships across the country or via the brand’s online sale platform. Moreover, under the ‘Great Honda Fest’, customers can avail of special festive offers on other variants of the Honda Amaze.