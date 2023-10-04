CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun prices hiked by up to Rs. 25,000

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Volkswagen Taigun prices hiked by up to Rs. 25,000
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom) 
    • Now gets powered front seats, footwell lighting, and a subwoofer 

    Volkswagen India has hiked the prices of its mid-size SUV, the Taigun, by up to Rs. 25,000. While the automaker has not stated any particular reason behind the price hike, we assume it is mostly due to the increase in prices of raw materials and other components. 

    The SUV is offered in six variants, namely Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, GT Plus, and GT Edge. That said, the GT Plus TSI with DSG gearbox has become expensive by Rs. 25,000, while the GT 1.5-litre DSG variant has received a hike of Rs. 19,900. Meanwhile, the Highline 1.0-litre TSI AT variant is now costlier by up to Rs. 9,000, and the GT 1.5-litre TSI MT and the Highline 1.0-litre TSI MT variants are now dearer by Rs. 4,000. 

    Volkswagen Taigun Front Speakers

    Recently, the automaker also rejigged the feature list of this Creta rival. It now comes equipped with powered front seats, illuminated footwell area, and a sub-woofer with an amplifier for a better sound experience. 

    The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Taigun:

    VariantsEx-showroom price
    Comfortline 1.0 TSI MTRs. 11,61,900
    Highline 1.0 TSI MTRs. 13,73,900
    Highline 1.0 TSI ATRs. 15,28,900
    Topline 1.0 TSI MTRs. 15,83,900
    GT 1.5 TSI MTRs. 16,29,900
    GT 1.5 DSGRs. 16,98,900
    Topline 1.0 TSI ATRs. 17,34,900
    GT Plus 1.5 MTRs. 17,99,900
    GT Edge Limited Edition Deep Black PearlRs. 17,99,900
    GT Edge Limited Edition Carbon Steel Grey MatteRs. 18,19,900
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSGRs. 19,05,900
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG (with ventilated seats)Rs. 19,05,900
    GT Edge Limited Edition DSG Deep Black PearlRs. 19,25,900
    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
