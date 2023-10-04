Volkswagen Taigun prices hiked by up to Rs. 25,000

Prices in India start from Rs. 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom)

Now gets powered front seats, footwell lighting, and a subwoofer

Volkswagen India has hiked the prices of its mid-size SUV, the Taigun, by up to Rs. 25,000. While the automaker has not stated any particular reason behind the price hike, we assume it is mostly due to the increase in prices of raw materials and other components.

The SUV is offered in six variants, namely Comfortline, Highline, Topline, GT, GT Plus, and GT Edge. That said, the GT Plus TSI with DSG gearbox has become expensive by Rs. 25,000, while the GT 1.5-litre DSG variant has received a hike of Rs. 19,900. Meanwhile, the Highline 1.0-litre TSI AT variant is now costlier by up to Rs. 9,000, and the GT 1.5-litre TSI MT and the Highline 1.0-litre TSI MT variants are now dearer by Rs. 4,000.

Recently, the automaker also rejigged the feature list of this Creta rival. It now comes equipped with powered front seats, illuminated footwell area, and a sub-woofer with an amplifier for a better sound experience.

The following are the revised variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Taigun: