Honda Elevate production begins; to be launched in September 2023

- Elevate prices in India to be announced in the coming months

- Pre-bookings of the model are currently underway

Honda Elevate production begins

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has commenced production of the Elevate mid-size SUV in the country. The company, which is accepting bookings for Rs. 21,000, will officially announce the prices and begin deliveries in September this year.

Elevate mid-size SUV feature highlights

In terms of features, the Elevate, a Grand Vitara rival, will come equipped with LED lighting, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a new grille, contrast-coloured faux skid plates, an electric sunroof, Honda Sensing (ADAS technology), automatic climate control, cruise control, wireless charging, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

New Honda Elevate engine and specifications

At the heart of the Creta rival is a 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. This motor is paired with a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. There will be no hybrid on offer, but instead, Honda will offer an EV version of the Elevate soon. We have driven the Elevate, and our review will be live at 11 am on 1 August.

Honda official spokesperson comment

Speaking on the occasion, Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, said “Today is a significant milestone in our SUV endeavour as we commence production of our hugely anticipated Honda Elevate at our Tapukara facility in India. Ever since its global unveiling, the Elevate has received an overwhelming response from customers nationwide. We are extremely proud to be the first country to start the mass production of Elevate and are confident that it will quickly become an important pillar of our business, fostering stronger connections with customers and attracting new members to our Honda family. We are excited about the prospects that lie ahead and the impact this model will have on our brand.”