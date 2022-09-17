JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship to be flagged in Coimbatore

India’s longest-running racing programme, the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship is celebrating its 25th year anniversary. On this occasion, the first round of the 2022 Racing Championship is scheduled between 17 September and 18 September, at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

The first round of the 2022 National Racing Championship in Coimbatore will have races across four categories, namely the Indian make LGB Formula 4, JK Tyre Novice Cup, JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, and a new introduction of JK Tyre Presents Endurance League Cup 2022 Powered by United CRA.

The LGB Formula 4 category is a primary stage in single-seater racing and features the most economical Indian make single-seater racing cars. The race cars are powered by a carburetted 1,298cc Suzuki Swift engine paired with the Esteem’s five-speed gearbox and a chrome molybdenum tubing frame. Meanwhile, the category will see a grid of six teams and 25 seasoned race drivers.

Furthermore, the JK Tyre’s Novice Cup gives young talent the platform to step into the world of racing. For the 2022 season, it will feature 20 aspiring drivers in a grid of 31 cars. In fact, the podium finishers from the previous year’s season, namely Lad Aadithya Parasuram and Chetan Surineni will also participate in the upcoming season.

Commenting on the occasion, Sanjay Sharma, Head, Motorsports, JK Tyre, said, “JK Tyre has been the driver of opportunities for the growth of motorsport in India for decades. Motorsports is engrained in our very DNA and we are extremely committed to providing young and budding talent with a wide range of opportunities and a definite platform to grow. Bearing testimony to our commitment is the fact that we are the only manufacturer to have run a championship in India for 25 continuous years. We’re glad to commence the 25th edition of this coveted championship this year and excited to continue to keep growing our legacy.”