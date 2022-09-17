CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 to be launched in India on 30 September

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 to be launched in India on 30 September

    - The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be assembled in India

    - Second-variant in the range after the EQS-AMG

    Last month, Mercedes-Benz introduced the EQS range in the country with the arrival of the AMG variant. The flagship electric sedan is now set to be introduced in a new variant, called the EQS 580, which will be locally assembled in the country.

    The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be powered by a 107.8kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors that will generate a power output of 523bhp and 856Nm of torque. The model is said to return a range of 770 km on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle.

    Compared to the range-topping Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, the EQS 580 will get a lesser aggressive design. The grille with the vertical slats from the former will be replaced by a blanked-out grille, while the 21-inch wheels will make way for 20-inch units. Also on offer will be tweaked front and rear bumpers.

    Inside, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is expected to come equipped with the signature Hyperscreen, which is essentially a 56-inch display that spans the length of the dashboard. There are currently no direct rivals to the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580.

    Mercedes-Benz EQS 53 AMG 4MATIC+ First Drive Review

    Mercedes-Benz to introduce electric EQB in India by Q4 2022

    Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series priced at Rs 5.50 crore in India; deliveries commence

    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
    Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS
    ₹ 2.45 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Mahindra XUV400 Vs Tata Nexon EV Max

