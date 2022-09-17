Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 to be launched in India on 30 September

- The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be assembled in India

- Second-variant in the range after the EQS-AMG

Last month, Mercedes-Benz introduced the EQS range in the country with the arrival of the AMG variant. The flagship electric sedan is now set to be introduced in a new variant, called the EQS 580, which will be locally assembled in the country.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be powered by a 107.8kWh battery pack paired with two electric motors that will generate a power output of 523bhp and 856Nm of torque. The model is said to return a range of 770 km on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle.

Compared to the range-topping Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, the EQS 580 will get a lesser aggressive design. The grille with the vertical slats from the former will be replaced by a blanked-out grille, while the 21-inch wheels will make way for 20-inch units. Also on offer will be tweaked front and rear bumpers.

Inside, the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is expected to come equipped with the signature Hyperscreen, which is essentially a 56-inch display that spans the length of the dashboard. There are currently no direct rivals to the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580.

