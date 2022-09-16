Mercedes-Benz EQS 53 AMG 4MATIC+ First Drive Review

Is the cabin any good?

Three screens! So basically, all it has are screens for a dashboard. Occupying the centre space is the largest of the three with all the physical buttons pushed near the armrest on the centre console. Boasting the latest MBUX interface, there are controls on the steering wheel which are no different to operate from what you get in, say, the new C-Class. An interesting feature about the third screen on the dash is that it gets activated only when someone is sitting in the front passenger seat. This touchscreen also has the same interface that you get in the middle. Meanwhile, the driver’s display comes with a plethora of configurations.

Although it’s quite low-slung, the AMG EQS is still an easy car to get in and out of. We were also surprised to see how easy the EQS is to manoeuvre around town and it’s not intimidating to drive either, but more on that later. It’s an AMG and hence with the familiar-looking steering wheel (familiar because it's the same as on the C300d) comes two circular dials for drive modes, like the ones you get on AMG GT. Plus, everything inside is wrapped in rich Nappa leather. Behind the wheel, the rear visibility isn’t good and you can neither see the end of the sloping bonnet over the tall dashboard. Now, with the lack of a physical gearbox, the centre console looks like it is floating in the air with a large spacious compartment below it. Even the centre console has two cup holders, a wireless charger, and more space for knick-knacks.

For rear seat passengers, there’s ample legroom and just about enough headroom. The two seats also get an electronic recline along with a heated and cooling function. But the raised floor and limited under-thigh support don’t make for an opulent place if you prefer to be chauffeured around more often. Then, there’s not much vanity either. You do get a removable tablet in the folding centre armrest (for music, cabin light, and AC controls), a wireless charger, and a panoramic sunroof, but there are no entertainment screen or fancy front seat reclines that you get in the S-Class. However, the 710 Burmester sound system with 15 speakers makes even the boring radio station sound like an acoustic masterpiece.

And if you ever decide to move a house in the EQS AMG, you can easily do so. For the notchback opens up to a whopping boot space of 650 litres, and that’s before electrically folding down the split seats.