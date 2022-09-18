2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Smooth engine
- Cushy ride
- Spacious and practical cabin
Why would I avoid it?
- Engine lacks torque
- Mild-hybrid version isn’t as well specced as the strong-hybrid version.
What is it?
7.5 / 10
Maruti Suzuki in India has a mixed reputation. It’s on everybody’s minds when it comes to affordable cars, but few resonate with the brand when it comes to anything that’s priced at a premium. And that’s why one thing has always remained constant – Maruti plays on affordability and value over all else. The new Grand Vitara, which you may also recognise as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, might change that because not only is it Maruti’s most ambitious premium product in a long time, but it’s also genuinely good.
The strong-hybrid model, in particular, has taken Maruti’s game to a whole new level. However, it’s the mild-hybrid Grand Vitara, the one that you see here, that will allow the brand to meet the wants/needs of a lot of buyers. That’s because it is essentially a rival to cars like the Hyundai Creta, the Kia Seltos and the VW Taigun. Still, one may also consider it a solid alternative to the smaller Venue or the Sonet, given that Maruti is expected to price the base and mid-level variants attractively. Naturally, there’s a lot to cover here, so let’s get started.
Is the cabin any good?
7.5 / 10
It’s a pleasing-looking thing from the outside. Big, thoroughly modern and with a strong presence. And it’s just as good on the inside, too. The interior design, especially how the materials are layered, is leaps and bounds beyond what we have seen from Maruti Suzuki models of the past. Yes, the Grand Vitara’s cabin has drawn some inspiration from the new Brezza, but to my eye, it’s not a bad thing. This is a contemporary environment to be in, with a big free-standing media screen dominating the look and good quality plastics (with soft touch padding on the dash and door pads) for the most part. The finish on the driver-side door switch gear, the handbrake lever and the Bluetooth controls on the steering wheel aren’t as fetching as we would like, but the dual-tone black and brown upholstery with seemingly premium stitching is right on the money for those looking for a luxurious feel and ambience at this price point.
The doors open wide on the Grand Vitara, and because it sits pretty high off the ground, getting into the front or rear accommodation is easy. And when you get in, it’s an adequately comfortable space for four full-size adults.
Now, if I begin from the rear seat, it’s fair to say the mild-hybrid version of the Vitara Brezza is among the roomiest in its class, with plenty of knee space, lateral room and decent headroom for someone my size – 172cm or 5’7”. Seating three adults at the back, however, is not something I would recommend because of the floor hump in the centre and also the giant console around the rear AC vents that eats into the middle passenger’s knee room.
The Alpha variant that we tested is on par with the competition when it comes to equipment and safety tech. The highlights include LED headlights, soft-touch materials inside, a panoramic sunroof, sliding armrest, cruise control, a highly configurable infotainment system, ambient lighting, reclining rear seats, a 360-degree view camera, six airbags, ABS, hill hold assist and some more. That said, Maruti is offering more stuff as standard on the Alpha+ variant, which is reserved for the strong-hybrid version. The Alpha+ variant, in fact, gets a tyre pressure monitoring system, a heads-up display, ventilated seats, wireless charging and a fully digital instrument cluster.
Is it nice to drive?
7.5 / 10
The mild-hybrid version of the Grand Vitara gets the same 1.5-litre K15C engine from the new Brezza, which makes nearly 105bhp of power and 137Nm of torque. Now, on paper, these figures are below what you get in rival cars in the crossover scene, but in reality, the Grand Vitara is a nice car to drive, i.e. when certain conditions are applied.
This engine’s refinement at normal operating rpms is a huge highlight here. It is outstandingly quiet and smooth, with no vibrations whatsoever under 4,000 revs. Also, an integrated starter generator and a 12-volt 6Ah lithium-ion battery store the energy generated during braking to help with the start-stop function and deliver a tiny bit more torque when accelerating.
So the thing is, this naturally aspirated engine is no match for the power rush delivered by the turbo motors in rival cars, but for daily driving, the Grand Vitara is decently quick and moves forward with enough gusto. It’s just that when you want to gain momentum quickly as you are driving along, you will realise the lack of midrange punch. It might be tough to get away from traffic when this car is fully loaded, and overall, the lack of pulling power at highway speeds is something that could be much better.
The six-speed torque converter automatic doesn’t like to be rushed, either. It’s a smooth operator, no doubt, shifting gears imperceptibly under anywhere near part throttle, but when you want to cover ground quickly, this drivetrain will leave you wanting more. The Grand Vitara may not be the most thrilling to drive, but it’s certainly among the most capable when it comes to dealing with our roads. We encountered quite a few poorly laid stretches of tarmac during our first drive in Rajasthan and found out that the Grand Vitara doesn’t crash or wallow over imperfections. It doesn’t throw its occupants across undulated roads either; all of which otherwise would have added to the discomfort. All in all, we really like how the Grand Vitara rides with ease and absorbs bumps and potholes without unsettling its occupants.
Should you buy it?
7.5 / 10
The new Grand Vitara is a far more desirable car than any other premium offering from Maruti that has come before it. It’s not a thrilling drive for sure but for most other intents and purposes, including ease of use, refinement, comfort and features, it’s good enough to worry the barrage of cars that are currently in the crossover space.
Note: Prices for the full range will be out soon, and we will be testing the new Grand Vitara more comprehensively in the coming weeks.
Pictures by Kapil Angane