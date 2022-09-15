2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic First Drive Review

Is the cabin any good?

The interiors and the cabin layout don’t deviate much and everything looks and even feels similar. The upright dashboard follows the same beige and black theme and the only visual enhancements are the gloss black accents on the dash, steering wheel, and door pads along with a faux wooden insert on the centre console area. Further, the full-touchscreen nine-inch unit is bigger than the previous system. However, with the lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, users only have conventional options like AUX, Bluetooth, and USB support — which again is cumbersome to access with the oddly placed ports beneath the protruding layout of the dashboard.

Talking about the seats, the front ones are large, supportive, and offer a high and great commanding position. Plus, you have excellent visibility of the front with the massive glass area that allows you to see even the edge of the bonnet. However, on the downside, accessing the centre console storage space and operating the aircon controls while on the move is a bit tedious due to their low placement.

Continuing the down run, beige-coloured fabric upholstery tends to be a dirt magnet and will require frequent cleaning. While the roof-mounted sunglass holder and the glovebox are of adequate size, we would have appreciated more storage space around the cabin. Even the door pockets miss out on bottle holders, instead, it gets two uneven-shaped square cup holders on the centre console and a rubber pad to place the mobile phone.

Now, with the introduction of the Scorpio Classic, Mahindra is offering two seating layouts for the seven-seater version. The first one gets captain seats in the second row and front-facing in the third row. The latter, which we have here, gets the usual bench seats in the middle and side-facing seats at the rear. One can literally walk into (after climbing on the side step, though) the second row and once seated, there’s space aplenty. The seats too, are well cushioned and offer decent under-thigh support. Then, the boxy shape of the SUV ensures loads of headroom and seating three will be a comfortable affair. There are one-litre bottle holders on the doors and the centre space below the aircon vents can be used for small knick-knacks.

Now, the only way to access the side-facing seats in the third row is through the tailgate which we found quite convenient. While these can be folded up to liberate more luggage space, seating two persons here is not only a squeeze but unsafe due to the absence of seatbelts.

In terms of safety, the Scorpio Classic limits itself to the basics, like dual-front airbags, ABS, panic brake indication, and rear parking sensors with a guiding camera. However, surprisingly, the auto headlamp and rain-sensing wipers have been removed from the mix.