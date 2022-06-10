Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series priced at Rs 5.50 crore in India; deliveries commence

Mercedes-AMG has introduced the GT Black Series in India at Rs 5.50 crore, ex-showroom. It is worth noting that the automaker has brought only two units of this sports car to the country, and one of them has already been handed over to its owner.

Engine and transmission

The GT Black Series gets a 3,982cc, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill mated to an AMG seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This engine generates 720bhp between 6,700rpm and 6,900rpm and 800Nm between 2,000rpm and 6,000rpm. As a result, it can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds and tops out at 325kmph.

To optimise the performance of the V8, this engine uses a flat-plane crankshaft instead of a cross-plane unit, and gets new and larger turbochargers and an intercooler. In fact, Mercedes has added a new camshaft in it and revised the firing order.

Design and Aerodynamics

The GT Black Series features an enormous Pan-Americana radiator grille, a front bumper with air curtains, fins, and a splitter with an extension that dominates the front end. In addition, the body panels in this Black Series model, such as the front splitter, bonnet, side-view mirrors, tailgate, side skirts, roof, rear diffuser, and rear wing, are made from carbon fibre.

What’s more? The elongated bonnet helps aerodynamics by channelling the hot air outside the engine bay while keeping the insides at optimum temperature. Besides this, Mercedes-AMG has given it air outlets on fenders, extended side skirts, a new lightweight rear glass, and larger brakes.

To further improve its driving dynamics, Mercedes-AMG has outfitted the GT Black Series with adjustable camber (front and rear), adjustable anti-roll bars (the front one is made of carbon fibre whereas the rear one with hollow steel), electronically adjustable dampers with three modes, manually adjustable ride height, and an underbody cross brace.

Interior

On the inside, the cockpit of the GT Black Series features high-grade upholstery with decorative contrast stitching. Further, it gets lightweight carbon-fibre bucket seats, a roll cage, door loops acting as door handles, a digital driver display, and a sizable AMG-UI infotainment screen.