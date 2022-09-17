CarWale
    VW Taigun Anniversary Edition — Top 5 highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    VW Taigun Anniversary Edition — Top 5 highlights

    Volkswagen has recently launched the Taigun Anniversary edition celebrating a year since its launch in India. Let's take a look at the top five highlights of this special edition.

    1. New exterior shade

    The Anniversary Edition is being offered in a new Rising Blue body colour option apart from the Cucurma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red paint scheme.

    2. Special badging

    The carmaker is offering this edition with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in Dynamic Line and Topline trims. Having said that, there's a special anniversary badge to add to its exclusivity.

    Volkswagen Taigun Front Fender

    3. Black accents

    It gets a body-coloured door trim, otherwise boasts black accents like black ORVMs, black C-pillars, black roof foil, and door-edge protectors.

    4. Window visors

    To further add to the differentiation, the Anniversary edition is also equipped with window visors.

    5. Aluminium pedals

    Inside its cabin, there are not many changes apart from new aluminium pedals. All the other features and equipment from the Dynamic Line and Topline trims have been carried over.

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Side View
