VW Taigun Anniversary Edition — Top 5 highlights

Volkswagen has recently launched the Taigun Anniversary edition celebrating a year since its launch in India. Let's take a look at the top five highlights of this special edition.
1. New exterior shade
The Anniversary Edition is being offered in a new Rising Blue body colour option apart from the Cucurma Yellow and Wild Cherry Red paint scheme.
2. Special badging
The carmaker is offering this edition with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in Dynamic Line and Topline trims. Having said that, there's a special anniversary badge to add to its exclusivity.
3. Black accents
It gets a body-coloured door trim, otherwise boasts black accents like black ORVMs, black C-pillars, black roof foil, and door-edge protectors.
4. Window visors
To further add to the differentiation, the Anniversary edition is also equipped with window visors.
5. Aluminium pedals
Inside its cabin, there are not many changes apart from new aluminium pedals. All the other features and equipment from the Dynamic Line and Topline trims have been carried over.