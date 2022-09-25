Rolls-Royce Spectre spied zipping at the Nurburgring

- First electric coupe by Rolls-Royce

- Set to debut sometime in 2023

It’s almost a year since Roll-Royce christened its first fully-electric car as the ‘Spectre’. Since then, there have been numerous sightings of the test mule that the luxury carmaker had claimed will undergo a testing program spanning 2.5 million kilometres. And now, as a part of testing process, the Spectre has set its foot on the famed Nurburgring.

The first noticeable change on this specific prototype are the new alloy wheels. These are different from the earlier spotted five-spoke design and feature a multi-spoke design. Besides this, the Spectre carries the signature sloping roofline, and what appears to be a split headlamp setup where the light clusters are placed below on the bumper. The ORVMs are done in gloss black while the boot is flanked by vertically-placed tail lamps.

While the technical specifications like battery capacity, power output, and charging options are still under wraps, we expect these details to be known in the coming months. However, Rolls-Royce has confirmed a few details like independently-performing wheels, 1.5-metre pillarless coach doors, and a four-wheel steering system.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is set to make its official debut in the fourth quarter of 2023.