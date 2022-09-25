CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Next-generation MG Hector spied on test ahead of India launch

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    543 Views
    Next-generation MG Hector spied on test ahead of India launch

    -Will be launched in India at the end of 2022

    -Bigger touchscreen infotainment system

    The next-generation MG Hector has been spotted doing the rounds in Ladakh in a camouflaged guise ahead of its India launch. Now, this is not the first time that this new Hector has been spotted but what’s new in this image is that the new grille along with the MG logo is visible for the first time.

    The overall look of the car hasn’t changed much and that should help in making it appealing to Hector loyalists or essentially those like big, chrome-laden SUVs. The test car seems to sport the current wheel design but we expect an all-new one when the car is launched.

    Earlier, this year, MG had revealed the cabin of this new-gen Hector and in these pictures, we could see a dual-tone black and white theme with brushed metal inserts. Also included was a leather-wrapped three-spoke, multi-function steering wheel, and chrome trims for the AC vents. When launched, the MG Hector (in the next gen) will continue to rival the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun.

    Source: OD

    MG Hector Facelift Image
    MG Hector Facelift
    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Ruhaan Alva selected for Ferrari Driver Academy trials

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Hector Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • MG Hector Facelift Front View
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5531 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.44 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    Mahindra Bolero Neo

    ₹ 9.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21stSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tiago EV
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Tata Tiago EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Sep 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5531 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Next-generation MG Hector spied on test ahead of India launch