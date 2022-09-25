Next-generation MG Hector spied on test ahead of India launch

-Will be launched in India at the end of 2022

-Bigger touchscreen infotainment system

The next-generation MG Hector has been spotted doing the rounds in Ladakh in a camouflaged guise ahead of its India launch. Now, this is not the first time that this new Hector has been spotted but what’s new in this image is that the new grille along with the MG logo is visible for the first time.

The overall look of the car hasn’t changed much and that should help in making it appealing to Hector loyalists or essentially those like big, chrome-laden SUVs. The test car seems to sport the current wheel design but we expect an all-new one when the car is launched.

Earlier, this year, MG had revealed the cabin of this new-gen Hector and in these pictures, we could see a dual-tone black and white theme with brushed metal inserts. Also included was a leather-wrapped three-spoke, multi-function steering wheel, and chrome trims for the AC vents. When launched, the MG Hector (in the next gen) will continue to rival the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun.

Source: OD